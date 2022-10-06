UTC Department Head remembers late professor Dr. David Sachsman

Faculty and students at UTC are mourning the loss of Dr. David Sachsman, a long-time scholar and professor at UTC.
For 31-years, Dr. Sachsman devoted his life to teaching countless students who have come through UTC and he always pushed them do their best.
“I will never meet anyone like Dave, no,” Dr. Felicia McGhee said.
To Dr. Felicia McGhee, the Department Head of Communications at UTC, Dr. David Sachsman was a lifelong friend, colleague, and mentor.
The two meet back in 1999 when Dr. McGhee become a professor at UTC.
“He meant so much to me, so very much. He was literally my number one supporter. He thought when I became Department Head you can do this and you will do a good job. I said really are you sure Dave, he said yeah you will be fine,” Dr. McGhee said.
In August, Dr. McGhee learned that Dr. Sachsman would not be returning to the classroom due to sickness.
She sent Sachsman a text back on September 11 expressing that the school year was not the same without him.
“Dave, I do not know if you have your phone with you, but I wanted to let you know that you are in my prayers, it is not the same here without you. I try to talk to Judy at least once a week to check on you Dave. I cannot imagine what you are going through, however I know that you are a strong person and if anyone could bounce back it is you. Hang in there my friend, I love you, Dave,” Dr. McGhee said.
Over Sachsman's career, he wrote 23-books on various topics and was working on his 24 book before his passing.
In addition to the number of books he wrote, his legacy lives in a symposium he created on the 19th Century Press, the Civil War, and Free Expression.
“It started with a couple of papers and a couple of attendees and it has grown. This year will be the 30th year of the conference and now we are looking at like 50 papers, 50 attendees,” Dr. McGhee said.
McGhee said the symposium will still go on, but it is going to be tough now that Sachsman is not there.
“It is going to be November 3 - 5 and we are going to have a section on the symposium where we will talk and remember Dave. At some point in the near future, we are going to have a memorial for him on campus as well,” Dr. McGhee said.
Funeral arrangements are still being made; UTC will send out a notice when a date is confirmed.