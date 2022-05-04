Nationwide men of color make up 40% of college students, which is an all time low. At UTC, men of color only made up only 26% of the freshman class in fall of 2021.
The MOC Academy Initiative was created by the UTC Student Success Programs to help students feel more accepted and have a sense of belonging on campus. The new program is aimed at preparing first year men of color for their transition from high school to college.
Jason Harville, Assistant Director for the Student Success Programs said it's all about connections.
“It's really big on representation so making sure all participants in this program are connecting and seeing themselves with leadership on campus in facility and staff and our members of the community that they'll be connecting with," explained Harville.
He said to ensure the students know representation exists and they're supported, they've brought in advisory board members like Brad Bond, who will be in charge of academic support.
"Men of color statically don't utilize these services such as tutoring supplement instructions and academic coaching as well as some of their peers and that's something that we want to see increase," said Bond.
Harville said the program begins with a series of virtual seminars followed by in-person sessions on campus. Students will have a chance to be immersed into the community through daily excursions and job shadowing in local businesses.
“We'll be doing some panel discussions so we'll have some local males of color presenting and talking to the students and we will also be doing a female of color panel.”
The program will include housing and meals to the students for no cost.
"Our program requires students to be Tennessee residents, first time freshmen and identify as a non-white male," said Crystal Edenfield, Director of Student Success Programs.
Program coordinators say they look forward to helping men of color develop personally and engage them in and out of the classroom. The program has begins Junes 29th.