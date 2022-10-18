UTC's lowest paid staff members could soon be a getting a pay bump.
University Chancellor Steven Angle said the university is considering a $15 minimum wage in next year's budget, an increase from the school's current minimum wage of $13/hour.
"We're hoping to hold him to that and ensure that that's the case," said Jamie Booth, a study abroad advisor at UTC and a member of the school's union. "I think that everybody deserves to be making a living wage and anything under $15 is certainly not a living wage."
The union has been putting pressure on the school for years to increase the school's wage, putting on a rally at the beginning of the school year to push for the wage increase.
"The University remains committed to movement toward a $15 minimum wage, an objective to which we have been committed for several years and toward which we have made substantial recent progress," a spokesperson for the university said in a statement to Local 3 News. "This will remain one of the priorities we consider as we prepare budget scenarios for the next fiscal year.”
Booth is a salaried employee, but she hopes the pay raise would trickle up and help for a wage increase for higher-paid staff.
"That's really what we're asking for," said Booth. "It's for UTC to be paying a living wage across the board."
The university will begin its budget process in the spring. It will have to be approved by multiple people, committees, and, ultimately, the state before it's adopted.