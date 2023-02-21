The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) will come alive with the sound of music on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Hayes Concert Hall of the UTC Fine Arts Center. The performance, featuring selections from the classic musical “The Sound of Music,” is free, but donations are requested.
The performance is the brainchild of Lauren Graves, a junior majoring in English with a minor in vocal performance. Graves and other members of the UTC Chamber Singers are hoping to raise money for a study abroad trip to Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany this summer. The trip would be the chance of a lifetime to perform in some of the most beautiful cathedrals and churches in Europe, including the cathedral where Mozart and his father worked.
Graves and Isaiah Owens, a senior majoring in theater and the 2022 Homecoming King at UTC, are co-directing the performance. Owens is concentrating on the theatrical aspects of the production, while Graves and the other members of the Chamber Singers are handling the music.
The performance will be in the form of a telethon, with a running tally of donations announced every few minutes. The goal is to raise at least $5 per person, with all proceeds going towards the study abroad trip.
“We’re going to say, ‘Hey, we’ve raised this much money so far, and that means that each of us will be getting this much money to go towards our trip,’” Graves said. “We’re going to be very much emphasizing how much it is because we’re all college students; we are having to scrape up all the money we can.”
Kevin Ford, director of choral activities in the UTC Department of Music and faculty leader on the trip to Austria, said he’s stepping back and letting students handle the entire “Sound of Music” production.
“It is a big undertaking,” he said. “It was their idea, and they have taken off with it, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with.”
As president of the Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honors Society chapter at UTC, Owens said he wants to create an ongoing connection between the theater and music departments. “I hope this can give more collaboration towards music and theater,” he said. “I hope through us doing this as a collaboration project that it can open doors for more collaboration in the future.”