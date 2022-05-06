The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Center for Professional Education, in partnership with the Chattanooga Technology Council, will be hosting a community-wide information technology career fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 12.
Sponsored by PlayCore, an innovator in recreation and playground equipment, the in-person event is open to anyone interested in starting or growing a technology career in Chattanooga.
“The local technology sector is growing at an unprecedented rate, and there are incredible opportunities available for people looking to grow a career in the technology sector,” said ChaTech Executive Director Walton Robinson. “The goal of the event is to help local companies with open technology and IT positions connect with local talent and people interested in a career in the technology sector.”
Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local employers, including Tennessee Valley Authority, EPB and StratusGrid. Several employers will be offering on-the-spot interviews.
Resume coaches will be available for consultation, and there will also be a giveaway for a free seat in CPE’s IT Fundamentals+ Course.
“UTC’s Center for Professional Education is designed to meet the workforce needs of the Chattanooga region,” said CPE Director John Freeze. “One of the industries we focus on is information technology. We are honored to partner with ChaTech to host the Career Connect Fair in our space and help employers find local IT talent.”
Individuals interested in attending the open house can register here.
If you go:
What: ChaTech Career Connect Fair
When: Thursday, May 12
Time: 9 a.m.-noon EST
Where: UTC James R. Mapp Building, 311 West MLK Blvd., Chattanooga (First Floor, UTC Center for Professional Education). Parking is free and is adjacent to the building.
Additional Details: Attendees should bring multiple resumes to the event. All attendees should check-in at the entrance facing the parking lot to receive a packet of materials and a free gift.