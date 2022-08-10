A UTC professor was found dead on campus Wednesday morning in Holt Hall.
A spokesperson for the university says longtime faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr was a professor in the Department of Biology, Geology, and Environmental Science.
Dr. Schorr joined the University in 1994 and was a highly regarded colleague and educator.
Chattanooga police say they are not investigating the incident.
Counselors are on standby for any students who may need their services.
The following is a statement from UTC:
Dear campus community,
It is with great sadness that we send this update regarding today’s death on campus.
Early this morning, Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science, was found deceased in Holt Hall. UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified Dr. Schorr’s family. News of his passing was also shared today with his department.
A member of the UTC faculty since 1994, Dr. Schorr was a highly regarded colleague and educator, recently receiving the All-Southern Conference Faculty of the Year award. Dr. Schorr first earned tenure and promotion to associate professor in 1999 and attained the rank of professor in 2004. His teaching and research were focused on stream fish ecology, with an emphasis on water pollution issues and population/community ecology. On a weekly basis, Dr. Schorr would take students to UTC field stations for hands-on learning as part of his courses.
His teaching also extended to mentorship of research and internship students. Dr. Schorr chaired or supervised numerous master’s theses and internships each academic year. His research was supported by numerous grants and led to more than 90 peer-reviewed publications, presentations, and scientific/technical reports. He also curated two zoological collections for the UTC Natural History Museum.
Dr. Schorr was very generous with his time on campus and in the community. He served on multiple department committees, chaired the Field Station Committee, worked with local conservation organizations WaterWays and Friends of Mountain Creek, and taught outdoor science labs to teachers/students in the Chattanooga greater area. Professionally, he served on the review board of the journal WATER.
Dr. Schorr demonstrated excellence in teaching, research, and service to UTC and to his profession, and his death is a significant loss to the university. Please remember that help is available for anyone needing emotional support at this time.
· Employees can receive help through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). EAP services are provided at no cost and all services are strictly confidential and can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-855-HERE4TN (1-855-437-3486).
· The Office of Student Outreach & Support will begin individually reaching out to students to offer support and referral services. Faculty, staff, and students can share names of individuals they are concerned about (students, faculty, or staff) by submitting a Community Member of Concern Form (www.utc.edu/coc), emailing sos@utc.edu, or calling (423) 425-2299.
· The Counseling Center will offer individual counseling sessions for those in need during their regular hours of operation. To make an appointment, call (423) 425-4438 or visit University Center Room 338 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
· Group debrief sessions will be coordinated by Human Resources, the Counseling Center and SOS at a time to be determined. If you believe there are specific groups that would benefit from such a debrief, please let us know.
· Faculty, staff, or students experiencing crisis after hours should be referred to the UTC CARE line at (423) 425-CARE (2273) to be connected to after-hours services, including crisis counseling.
It is a great tragedy to lose any member of our campus community, and it’s important that our students and employees feel supported. Please know we’re here for you in this time of grief.
Dr. Jerold Hale, Provost
Dr. Steven Angle, Chancellor