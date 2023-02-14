The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is taking steps to ensure its engineering students are prepared for the technology of today's workplace with the groundbreaking of the Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing Application Center (I-AMAC). Located on the 700 block of M.L. King Blvd., the new facility will provide students with hands-on access to additive manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing, which is projected to grow exponentially in the coming years. Senior students will also have the opportunity to work on capstone projects in the center.
“This building will enable our faculty, students and industry partners to continue to expand our capability for our future workforce, developing them and developing solutions for manufacturing and related industries, resulting in new jobs and new manufacturing methods, as well as new businesses,” Dr. Daniel Pack, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.
Joe Ferguson, chairman of the College of Engineering and Computer Science executive advisory board and former EPB board chair, noted that the I-AMAC is “all about hands-on” experience, which is a critical tool in today’s engineering industry.
Dr. Daniel Pack added that the college has grown significantly in the last 10 years, partnering with more than 600 local and regional companies in 2022. “Simply put, the college has grown its size and stature, and we are playing an increasing role in the community, in producing workforce innovation and promoting economic growth,” he said.
Construction of the I-AMAC will take place in three phases, with the first phase expected to be completed this year. The first two phases will be 5,000 square feet each, and the third will be 10,000. With the new center, UTC hopes to equip its students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the ever-evolving technology of the workplace.