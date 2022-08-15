Hamilton County students returned to the classroom last week — and this week UTC students will be moving into their dorms.
We’ve watched the scene in almost every coming-of-age college movie — excited freshmen and returning students say goodbye to their parents before hauling their boxes into their new dorm room.
This week — UTC students got to bring that scene to life during the school’s annual 'Operation Move-In'.
Carling Wilson with UTC's Housing Department says its a fun and easy experience to get settled into your room - and says it all starts Wednesday.
UTC has held 'Operation Move-In' since they started housing students.
This year's event is vastly different from the first one — including some changes due to COVID.
Wilson says events will be held almost every night for students— leading up to Welcome Week.
With thousands of students moving back in this week, Wilson warns drivers of the traffic delays.
She says the campus staff is excited to welcome back students and get everyone prepared for a successful school year.