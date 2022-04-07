A new mural has been revealed at Reflection Riding Nature Center in Chattanooga.
The mural was created by artists at UTC in an effort to highlight Reflection Riding's bird migration system known as Motus.
Reflection Riding's President and CEO Mark McKnight said it's the future of bird research.
"Essentially what you do is you capture a bird, you put this little -- its kind of like a backpack -- it goes over the wings and sits right on their back," McKnight said.
He said this piece of technology sends a signal to the tower.
"In the future once we get these all over the place you will actually get to see bird migration happening in real time, essentially," McKnight said.
The mural is now on display at Reflection Riding Nature Center.