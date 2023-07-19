"Students are finding that student housing is maybe fitting their needs better when they are looking at the benefits they are getting from living on campus," said University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Associate Dean of Students Brett Fuchs.
First-year students are guaranteed on-campus housing, but that does not include transfer students.
"That's something the university has always provided, and that is our expectation," said Fuchs.
Another staffer has been hired to work in the Office of Student Outreach and Support.
"Part of that was to identify someone more directly to be identified as a support folk for them to reach out to get this type of help they may need," said Fuchs.
Returning and transfer students can apply during the Spring Academic Semester to live on campus and will find out before May if they are approved.
"If they selected their housing, they are guaranteed that spot on campus just as long as they followed that process. Selected their room, paid their deposit, etc.," said Fuchs.
