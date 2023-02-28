UT to develop innovative technologies and solutions to enhance supply chain resiliency

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, $10 million to lead a multi-institutional University Transportation Center dedicated to improving the mobility of people and goods across the United States. UT's Tickle College of Engineering will be led by John D. Tickle Professor Mingzhou Jin, who will collaborate with Texas A&M University, the University of Illinois Chicago, Oregon State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and California State University, Long Beach.
The Center for Freight Transportation for Efficient and Resilient Supply Chain will be housed in UT’s Center for Transportation Research and will focus on freight transportation system design, planning, operations and innovations in national and global supply chains through research, education, workforce development and technology transfer activities.
Deb Crawford, UT Vice Chancellor for Research, noted the importance of this work for Tennessee, which is home to more than 231,000 transportation, logistics and distribution industry workers at over 13,800 establishments, including FedEx and Amazon’s Operations Center. Additionally, the Center’s efforts will help to accommodate the anticipated 50% increase in annual freight volume to almost 29 billion tons by 2050.
“The state of Tennessee plays a critical role in the U.S. freight network, and UT is committed to conducting transformational work in future mobility in support of both new technology advancements and the creation of a skilled workforce for Tennessee and the nation,” said Crawford.
UT is also a partner institution in two other University Transportation Centers announced this week: the Center for Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety, led by the University of New Mexico, and the University Transportation Center for Regional and Rural Connected Communities, led by North Carolina A&T State. Kevin Heaslip, director of UT’s Center for Transportation Research and Future Mobility Initiative, expressed his delight at the award of three new Centers and the potential for further growth in their research programs.