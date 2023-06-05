When the the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees meet on June 30 in Memphis, tuition and fee increases for each of its campuses will be under consideration.
UT has requested feedback from the public, in accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated §49-7-1603, which requires boards of public universities to provide public notice of proposed increases to in-state, undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees at least 15 days prior to holding a public meeting.
Individuals may make comments during the 15-day period, and a transcript of all comments will be provided to the UT Board of Trustees.
The public comment period will end June 20 at 6:00pm EDT/5:00pm CDT.
Those with a disability who wish to provide feedback may contact those listed below to request any additional assistance.
- Melissa Tindell, 865-974-0741, mtindell@tennessee.edu, 505 Summer Place, UT Tower #1236, Knoxville, TN 37902
- Natalie Keener, 865-974-4211, nkeener@tennessee.edu, 505 Summer Place, UT Tower #1241A, Knoxville, TN 37902
As required by law, the University of Tennessee System distributes the notice to all faculty and staff as part of its compliance with the adequate public notice requirement of state open meetings law.
An explanation for the proposed fee increases, along with other details, can be found online.