UT System representatives are on a statewide tour announcing to students that they could receive free tuition to any of their campuses through the UT Promise Scholarship Program.
The UT Promise is an undergraduate scholarship program guaranteeing free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee residents attending UT's campuses.
Wednesday, a UT Representative traveled to Bradley Central High School, among several others, to announce the increase of their income threshold from $60,000 to $75,000. Bernie Savarese, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Research and Student Success, said this means more students will have the opportunity to attend college tuition-free.
"We're looking to make that degree really affordable for all of our Tennesseans and increasing threshold from $60,000 where it was last year to $75,000 captures virtually two-thirds of Tennessee students and families, so we're really excited about that," said Savernese.
He said along with the threshold increase UT Promise will also guarantee a minimum $500 award per semester for qualifying students. UTC Chancellor Steven Angle said it's great to see students faces when they realize that attending college is a possibility.
"Well I think it's rolling out the red carpet for students that you don't have to go into debt, we're very affordable. Even if you're family makes more than $75,000 with the HOPE scholarship, about half of our tuition is paid for by the HOPE scholarship," explained Angle.
Courtney Brown, a recipient of the scholarship and current UT Knoxville student shared with students how this scholarship benefited her.
"Naturally, I just assumed I would have to go to community college do my 2 years and then move on, but fortunately the UT Promise gave me the opportunity to go straight to UT Knoxville and it's been the best decision I've ever made," said Brown.
To maintain the scholarship, there are some requirements. As a part of the program, students must meet with a mentor three times and complete eight hours of community service each semester. Brown said the UT Promise has changed her life and encourages high school seniors to take advantage of the opportunity.
"This is a really good option for people who can't afford college normally, because I can't. It's pretty crazy, so I really hope people take this opportunity and apply for it."
Applications are currently open to apply for any of the UT system campuses. To apply, click here.