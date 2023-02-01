The University of Tennessee Extension has launched its Certified Lawn Care Professional (CLCP) Program, a self-paced introductory online course designed to teach individuals the skills they need to effectively establish and maintain both warm- and cool-season turfgrasses.
The program is offered and taught by UT faculty and staff and covers topics such as turfgrass identification, soil fertility, water management, planting and establishment, weeds, diseases, pests, integrated pest management and the operation of turfgrass equipment.
Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate of completion from the University of Tennessee Extension CLCP Program, which is valid for 2 years and can be renewed after that with additional educational requirements.
The fee for this course is $250, and you can enroll in the course at any time.
More information on the new certified lawn care professional program, including links to enroll, can be found online at https://www.tnturfgrassweeds.org/clcp.