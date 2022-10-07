If you are looking for a job, the United States Postal Service is hiring and hosting job fairs in the Tennessee Valley to fill job openings.
The job openings are for City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Mail Handler Assistant (MHA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC).
The positions offer a starting hourly pay ranging from $17.32 - $19.50 and employees are paid every two weeks.
USPS will hold the following job fairs in the Local 3 News viewing area:
Wednesday, October 12
- 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
- Chattanooga P&DC, 6050 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Hiring CCA/RCA/ARC
Friday, October 14
- 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cleveland PO, 1981 Keith St NW, Cleveland TN 37311
- Hiring RCA/ARC
Postal officials will be available at the job fairs to answer questions and provide additional information.
City Carrier Assistant (CCA)
Salary: $18.92 per hour
In this role, a CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle in a city area. A CCA maintains good relations with customers and has a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, and products for their area. A CCA provides a critical service to the community by ensuring mail delivery during weekdays, weekends and holidays with opportunities for career promotion. CCAs may be eligible for certain benefits including paid leave and health insurance. This position is ideal for candidates that enjoy staying active outdoors with occasional customer service interactions. The position requires a valid state driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience with a passenger car or larger. A CCA is scheduled to work based on service needs.
Mail Handler Assistant (MHA)
Salary: $17.32
An MHA loads, unloads and moves mail and packages. An MHA will also perform other duties incidental to the movement and processing of mail. If you enjoy staying active in a team environment that emphasizes safety and ergonomics this could be a great fit for you.
Rural Carrier Associate (RCA)
Salary: $19.50 per hour
An RCA delivers and collects packages along routes in rural areas during weekdays, weekends and holidays and may also provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned route. The successful applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. An RCA may be required to use a personal vehicle if a postal vehicle is not provided and may be eligible to receive health benefits and promotion to a career opportunity. This position is ideal for candidates that enjoy staying active and working independently outdoors with occasional customer service interactions.
Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC)
Salary: $19.50 per hour
An ARC will deliver and collect packages and will provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned rural route. The successful applicant may be required to provide their own vehicle for transportation. An ARC may opt to provide service to the community on weekends and holidays or up to seven days each week; whichever suits their lifestyle. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this position may be a great fit for you.
USPS employment requirements include the following:
- Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
- Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.
- Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.
- Must provide recent employment history.
- Must have a safe driving record (if applying for a driving position).
If you are unable to attend one of the job fairs, you can apply online by clicking here.