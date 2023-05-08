USPS hosting small business events for National Small Business Week in Tennessee

In honor of National Small Business Week, the United States Postal Service is hosting “Grow Your Business Days” throughout East Tennessee in order to provide local businesses with the resources they need to succeed.

The events will be taking place in Post Office lobbies throughout the month of May and are free to attend.

Participants will learn about the various postal resources available to help them grow their businesses, such as Informed Delivery and shipping options.

“Grow Your Business Days” events in our area:

May 10, 2023

Downtown Station

Highland Park Station

North Chattanooga Station

East Ridge Station

Main Office Window

Red Bank Station

Murray Lake Hills Station

East Chattanooga Station

Eastgate Station

South Station

May 11, 2023

Athens Post Office

For the last 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing the first week of May to be National Small Business Week, with the purpose to help support the spirit and success of small business owners.

More information on small business week can be found on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website: https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week.

