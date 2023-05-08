USPS hosting small business events for National Small Business Week in Tennessee

In honor of National Small Business Week, the United States Postal Service is hosting “Grow Your Business Days” throughout East Tennessee in order to provide local businesses with the resources they need to succeed.
The events will be taking place in Post Office lobbies throughout the month of May and are free to attend.
Participants will learn about the various postal resources available to help them grow their businesses, such as Informed Delivery and shipping options.
“Grow Your Business Days” events in our area:
May 10, 2023
Downtown Station
- 910 Georgia Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Highland Park Station
- 511 S. Hawthorne Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
North Chattanooga Station
- 134 N. Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37405
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
East Ridge Station
- 1510 Maxwell Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37412
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Main Office Window
- 6050 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Red Bank Station
- 3317 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37415
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Murray Lake Hills Station
- 4420 Oakwood Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37416
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
East Chattanooga Station
- 2200 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Eastgate Station
- 711 Eastgate Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
South Station
- 1101 W. 40th St., Chattanooga, TN 37409
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
May 11, 2023
Athens Post Office
- 202 South White St., Athens, TN 37303
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
For the last 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing the first week of May to be National Small Business Week, with the purpose to help support the spirit and success of small business owners.
More information on small business week can be found on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website: https://www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week.