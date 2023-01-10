The US Postal Service continues their growth, holding a job fair Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 10:00am to 1:00pm at all post offices in the state of Tennessee.
USPS says they invest in their employees, by providing robust training, on-the-job support, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.
Postal Service personnel will be on-hand to assist with benefit, qualification, and application questions. There will also be laptops available in select locations on the day of event for immediate application submission.
Starting pay for City Carrier Assistants begin at $19.33 per hour paid bi-weekly. Rural Carrier Associates and Assistant Rural Carriers pay begins at $19.94 per hour, also paid bi-weekly.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and must be available to work weekends and holidays.
Applications can be made online.