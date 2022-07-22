Chattanooga Red Wolves head coach Jimmy Obleda

The United Soccer League announced on Friday that the Chattanooga Red Wolves' head coach has been suspended. 

USL reports that Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Head Coach Jimmy Obleda is suspended pending the results of an ongoing USL investigation of allegations of misconduct brought forth by the USL Players Association. 

The league says no further determinations, decisions, or public comments will be made until the completion of the investigation. 

 