The United Soccer League announced on Friday that the Chattanooga Red Wolves' head coach has been suspended.
A statement from the United Soccer League: pic.twitter.com/MgVffKzHea— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) July 22, 2022
USL reports that Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Head Coach Jimmy Obleda is suspended pending the results of an ongoing USL investigation of allegations of misconduct brought forth by the USL Players Association.
The league says no further determinations, decisions, or public comments will be made until the completion of the investigation.
Red Wolves HC Jimmy Obleda has been placed on administrative leave by the club following his provisional suspension by the USL.— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 22, 2022
The league is investigating allegations of misconduct. The allegations were brought forth via the USL players association.@Local3Sports https://t.co/wAqpz3p39u