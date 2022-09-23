On the heels of the retirement of long-time East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen, Clint Uselton has been named as the city's new Chief of Police.
Uselton has been a resident of East Ridge for nearly 20 years, and has held the ranks of Patrol Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Assistant Chief before his new promotion to his current rank of Chief of Police.
Uselton graduated from the FBI National Academy (Class #276) and Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development.
He has also attended numerous specialized schools on supervision, leadership, instructor development, and traffic.
As Chief of Police, Uselton says his focus will be to lead a proactive department organized to actively respond to the needs of the city’s citizens.
“I am excited to be entrusted with the leadership of a department full of dedicated and motivated public servants,” said Chief Uselton. “Working alongside our citizens and other partners, we can continue to advance our mission of creating a safer East Ridge.”
Lieutenant Josh Creel was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police for the East Ridge Police Department.
Creel joined the East Ridge Police Department in 2001 and has held the ranks of Patrol Officer, Detective, and Lieutenant prior to his current rank of Assistant Chief of Police.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy (Class #282), and also has attended numerous specialized schools on firearms, narcotics, leadership, instructor development, and investigative techniques.
As Assistant Chief of Police, Creel said his focus will be to transform the Chief’s vision into operational readiness, capability, and proactivity, saying in a news release “I am looking forward to forging the men and women of the East Ridge Police Department into the servant leaders our community deserves.”