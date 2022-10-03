The U.S. Department of Agriculture will start dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits for wildlife in parts of western North Carolina, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and northeast Alabama and surrounding states in October.
The smell of the ORV baits attracts targeted wild animals, such as raccoons, who eat the baits and are then vaccinated against rabies.
More than 1.8 million baits will be distributed.
Between October 6-16, 2022, ORV bait distribution will be made by fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and vehicles on the ground.
The bait drops will be based out of Abingdon, Virginia and Dalton, GA, to include portions of Alleghany, Ashe, Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Transylvania, Wilkes and Yancey Counties.