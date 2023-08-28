A grant from the US Department of Agriculture has been awarded to a local program to help feed families in rural communities that are in-need.
Southeast TN Human Resource Agency received a $208,137 grant through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program.
"This is going to help them to continue the vital work they do for all the communities they serve," said USDA State Director Rural Development Arlisa Armstrong.
This funding will assist in purchasing updated food storage equipment and refrigeration system as well as a refrigerated box truck, and salary assistance that will better enable SETHRA to continue its vital work of food delivery to the rural residents of Athens, Coalmont, Decatur, Ducktown, Dunlap and Pikeville, Tenn.
"We have a large service area, while we have our commodities that are stored here in Dunlap, we distribute those from this location," said SETHRA Executive Director Rachel Hackworth.
