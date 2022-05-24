ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his seat in the upcoming midterm elections.
Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey.
He is seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate after winning a special election in 2021 for the final two years of former Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.
Republicans believe he is vulnerable and are targeting his seat in their efforts to regain a Senate majority.
Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.