Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) co-sponsored a bill with Rep. Brian K. Fitzpatrick being introduced to ban members of Congress from owning or trading stocks.
The legislation, H.R.3003, also prohibits congressional spouses and dependents from owning or trading stock.
Another bipartisan bill, the TRUST in Congress Act, would require members of Congress and their families to place investments into blind trusts until after they leave office.
Congress previously passed the STOCK Act in 2012 to outlaw insider trading, but bipartisan calls for stricter restrictions continue.