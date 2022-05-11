US inflation took a breather last month for the first time since August. Prices still increased, but at a slower pace than in previous months.
US inflation slowed last month for the first time since August
The Consumer Price Index was up 8.3% in the 12 months ended in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. It was a decrease from the 8.5% recorded in March, which had been the highest level in more than 40 years.
Wednesday's data suggests that the inflation peak is behind us, just as economists, the Federal Reserve, the White House and the American people hoped. But there are still a lot of factors that will keep prices elevated over the summer.
The war in Ukraine has put pressure on energy and food prices. Meanwhile, renewed Covid-related lockdowns in China threaten to exacerbate the supply chain issues that the world has been struggling with over the past year. That means it's uncertain how much the pace of inflation can slow down until these things are resolved.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
