TDOT marked the completion of the US 64 bridge replacement project in Polk County with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Representative Dan Howell, Senator Mike Bell, as well as TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley joined the celebration.
Earlier today, @TDOTCommish joined federal, state and local officials for a ribbon cutting to mark the completion of the US 64 bridge replacement project in Polk County. A big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us! @myTDOT @DanHowell10 @SenMikeBell #myTDOT pic.twitter.com/4ojun4PeDy— Rae Anne Bradley (@RaeAnneTDOT) August 24, 2022
The project began in September of 2020 and intended to improve the safety and operation of the bridge while allowing for future expansion.
The replacement project expanded the bridge to add wider shoulders and a center turn lane, and added visually appealing standards to the structure.
She’s a beaut!!!! 🤩🤩🤩— Rae Anne Bradley (@RaeAnneTDOT) August 24, 2022
Check out our newly completed US 64 bridge in Polk County! @myTDOT #WorkingWednesday #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/GiRzuSLCpQ
The original bridge was built in 1937.