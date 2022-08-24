TDOT

TDOT marked the completion of the US 64 bridge replacement project in Polk County with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

Representative Dan Howell, Senator Mike Bell, as well as TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley joined the celebration.

The project began in September of 2020 and intended to improve the safety and operation of the bridge while allowing for future expansion.

The replacement project expanded the bridge to add wider shoulders and a center turn lane, and added visually appealing standards to the structure.

The original bridge was built in 1937.

Recommended for you