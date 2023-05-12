The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close a section of US 441 in Ocoee at 9:00am on Thursday, May 18.
The closure will allow a contractor to perform an aerial crossing of a fiber optic cable, according to the Polk County Road Department.
The installation is expected to only take an hour to complete.
Signs have been placed to alert motorists before the closure.
Truck traffic should reroute to Highway 314; local traffic may choose any of the several alternate routes during this brief construction period.