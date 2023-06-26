As the nation prepares for July 4th celebrations, the American Red Cross is encouraging everyone to donate blood or platelets, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood, to ensure hospitals have a stable supply of blood for July 4th and hurricane season.
With school vacations and other seasonal activities causing a in donations, the Red Cross is urging people to make appointments now and will be offering special incentives to those who do.
From now through June 30, those who donate blood, platelets or plasma will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Additionally, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
From July 1-11, donors will also receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag. They are also offering hygiene kits and free meals to those who donate.
For those looking to donate, you must be 17 years of age or older in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to give.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross also is in urgent need of volunteers, particularly those with a professional healthcare background, to aid at shelters in times of climate-related disasters. They are needing volunteers with the necessary skills needed during these events.
If you plan to celebrate Independence Day, the Red Cross has several tips to help keep you and your family safe.
Fireworks safety:
- Skip fireworks at home. Attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noise makers instead.
- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
- Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.
- Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight "a dud."
Grill safety:
- Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
- Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
- Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.
- Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
- Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.
- Wash your hands before preparing the food.
- Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
For additional tips, including water safety, beach safety and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety.
The Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy a safe and fun July 4th, while helping to support our local communities. By donating, you can help ensure everyone has access to the life-saving blood this summer. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.