Urban League to host Entrepreneur Power Luncheon on August 31

As part of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga’s (ULGC) celebration of National Black Business Month, the organization will host its eighth annual Entrepreneur Power Luncheon on Thursday, August 31.
TVA will serve as this year’s presenting sponsor from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westin Hotel.
Candice Matthews Brackeen will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. She is a general partner of venture capital fund Lightship Capital, where she finds and supports high-achieving and minority-led companies in underserved ecosystems.
“While we support Black and minority-owned businesses all throughout the year, it is important to set aside time to connect and reflect on the progress that our entrepreneurs have made to start and grow their businesses while also facing challenges in doing so,” said Lya Kimbrough, senior director of operations and client engagement for ULGC.
The luncheon serves as the primary fundraiser for ULGC’s Center for Economic and Black Business Success (CEBBS), one of three empowerment centers at the Urban League.
The CEBBS, formally the entrepreneurship center, aims to provide a culturally responsive ecosystem of support for African American and other minority-owned businesses to accelerate growth, and expand networks, access and knowledge for business success.
“This luncheon has grown to become a premier gathering in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, where business leaders, innovators, and community champions come together to celebrate achievements, foster connections, and gain valuable insights into the entrepreneurial journey. This year's event promises to be empowering and impactful and it would not be possible without the numerous sponsors who help make this celebration a success,” said Candy Johnson, president and CEO of ULGC.
General admission tickets are $75 and can be purchased at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/Z7RR8g?vid=zxrld.
Friday, August 25, is the last day to reserve a table sponsorship.
For more information about the event, contact Kimbrough at lkimbrough@ulchatt.net.