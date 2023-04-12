Urban League of Greater Chattanooga (ULGC) will act as a community partner at the upcoming Chattanooga Lookouts’ game and Jackie Robinson Day celebration on Saturday, April 15.
Annually, Major League Baseball celebrates the anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s historic debut, breaking the color barrier in professional baseball.
The Chattanooga Lookouts will honor his life, values, and accomplishments during the game. Urban League will welcome game spectators and share information about the programs and initiatives it offers to the greater Chattanooga community.
“I believe that Jackie Robinson and Urban League’s quest to improve the lives of African Americans and other disadvantaged persons truly align,” said Candy Johnson, president, and CEO of ULGC. “It is important to remember he was not only an elite baseball player, but also an entrepreneur committed to the civil rights movement and the advancement of Black people.”
Robinson was a founder of the Freedom National Bank, aimed at financing the economic aspirations of the nation’s pre-eminent Black neighborhoods offering business and home loans.
He spent his life speaking up and reaching out to ensure future generations of African Americans would not have to struggle as he did for basic opportunities and freedom.
“Partnering with the Lookouts for this special day is a great symbol of how far we’ve come on issues of equality, but also an opportunity to shine a light on what ULGC must continue to work towards in the future,” said Johnson.