Registration is open for the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga's (ULGC) upcoming diabetes prevention program.
This six-month program is to help participants slow or prevent the development of Type 2 diabetes through lifestyle changes.
Participants can expect to lose 5-7% of their starting weight, participate in at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week and form healthy habits that will last a lifetime.
The application deadline is March 22, with the first session on March 27.
The inaugural cohort will meet weekly for one hour with a facilitator to set goals for a healthy lifestyle, provide group empowerment and help with accountability.
Meetings will follow a hybrid schedule, with most happening in person.
They will also offer numerous incentives, including cooking equipment and grocery gift cards.
"Through this new program, we hope to shed light on the preventive measures those with a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes can take to live a longer and healthier life," said Candy Johnson, ULGC president, and CEO.
ULGC reported in its 2022 State of Black Chattanooga that diabetes is one of the leading chronic conditions affecting the Black population in Chattanooga, with the mortality rate nearly three times that of the white population.
Through this program, ULGC hopes to improve this rate in the minority population of the greater Chattanooga area.
"The condition impacts Black residents' ability to fully participate in work, education and recreation. Meeting the needs of a community holistically means that we must address all aspects of well-being, including this pressing health concern," said Johnson.
The program is available free of charge to those who qualify.
Participants must be at least 18 years old, have a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher, not previously diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, and not currently pregnant. Other qualifications include:
- Blood test results in the prediabetes range within the past year.
- A previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes.
- A high-risk result on a prediabetes risk test.
To register for the Diabetes Prevention Program, go here.
For more information about the program, visit ulchatt.net or contact Robin Sturnes, Director for Education and Youth Initiative, at (423) 756-1762 or rsturnes@ulchatt.net.