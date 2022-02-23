Urban League of Chattanooga holds hiring workshops Wed/Thurs in advance of hiring event on Friday

This Friday, the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is partnering with Unum for a job fair.
The job fair includes several days of job interview preparations, resume workshops, and a hiring event for insurance and finance industry jobs in our area.
Jobs are available for anyone just starting out in their careers, as well as those who are mid-career professions - or simply, anyone looking for a new career change.
The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Urban League Kingdom Center at 730 E. M.L. King Blvd.
The final hiring event will feature banks, providers of health insurance, life insurance and home insurance and companies in related industries like health care and financial advising.
Participating employers at Friday's job fair include Allstate, Erlanger Health System, First Volunteer Bank, HomeServe, Mutual of Omaha, Regions Bank, Robert Half Talent Solutions, Simply Bank, Truist Financial and Unum.
Several hiring workshops are being held on Wednesday and Thursday before the main hiring event on Friday.
The Urban League and Unum are jointly hosting a workshop from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Urban League offices to help prepare job seekers for the interview process.
On Thursday, resume-building sessions are also available, both online and in person.
For more details and to sign up for the hiring fair, interview workshop and a resume review session, visit bit.ly/UL-job-fair.