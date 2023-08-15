UPDATE:
The bottom of the W is now re-opened.
There are no further details about the accident early this morning that resulted in the road closure.
We will keep you posted on any further developments.
PREVIOUS:
This morning, at around 6:30 am, the W Road on Signal Mountain was closed due to an accident.
The Signal Mountain Police Department is currently on the scene and has reopened the top of the W Road, however, the bottom remains closed for now.
The extent of the accident has yet to be determined, and the SMPD asks for patience as they assess the situation.
Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the area and expect delays.
We will update this news story as soon as more information becomes available.