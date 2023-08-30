UPDATE (9:45 P.M.): YouTubeTV says it has now corrected the technical issue within the streaming service.

YouTubeTV Users should be able to access and stream NBC broadcasting and future newscasts again on Local 3 News.

Earlier this evening, viewers reported an issue streaming Local 3 News inside the YouTube TV app. YouTube TV was notified just after 6.p.m. Engineering teams worked to resolve a technical issue on their end to restore service.

We thank you for your patience and understanding.

HOW TO WATCH:

You can view our broadcasted newscasts inside our Local 3 App and on our website, www.local3news.com.

Find a story/videos from newscasts



Tune into newscasts for free on the Local 3 News LIVESTREAM

Receive LIVE updates on breaking news or weather.

How to download + use the app:

Local 3 News & Weather apps for your phone and tablet Local 3 News brings you the best news, weather and sports on nearly every device.

Stay up-to-date on weather: