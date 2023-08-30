UPDATE (9:45 P.M.): YouTubeTV says it has now corrected the technical issue within the streaming service.
YouTubeTV Users should be able to access and stream NBC broadcasting and future newscasts again on Local 3 News.
Earlier this evening, viewers reported an issue streaming Local 3 News inside the YouTube TV app. YouTube TV was notified just after 6.p.m. Engineering teams worked to resolve a technical issue on their end to restore service.
We thank you for your patience and understanding.
HOW TO WATCH:
You can view our broadcasted newscasts inside our Local 3 App and on our website, www.local3news.com.
- Find a story/videos from newscasts
- Tune into newscasts for free on the Local 3 News LIVESTREAM
- Receive LIVE updates on breaking news or weather.
How to download + use the app:
Local 3 News brings you the best news, weather and sports on nearly every device.
Stay up-to-date on weather:
- Download the Local 3 Weather App.
- Download the Local 3 News App.
- Visit Local3News.com for the latest forecasts + need-to-know weather.
- Follow @Local3Weather on Twitter
- Follow @Local3Weather on Facebook
- Follow @DavidKarnes3 on Facebook + Twitter for live updates from Chief Meteorologist David Karnes.