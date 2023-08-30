Local 3 News Studio

UPDATE (9:45 P.M.): YouTubeTV says it has now corrected the technical issue within the streaming service. 

YouTubeTV Users should be able to access and stream NBC broadcasting and future newscasts again on Local 3 News.

Earlier this evening, viewers reported an issue streaming Local 3 News inside the YouTube TV app. YouTube TV was notified just after 6.p.m. Engineering teams worked to resolve a technical issue on their end to restore service. 

We thank you for your patience and understanding. 

HOW TO WATCH: 

You can view our broadcasted newscasts inside our Local 3 App and on our website, www.local3news.com.

  • Find a story/videos from newscasts 
  • Tune into newscasts for free on the Local 3 News LIVESTREAM
  • Receive LIVE updates on breaking news or weather. 

How to download + use the app:

Stay up-to-date on weather: 