UPDATE: A woman turned herself in to the Chattanooga Police Department hours after she allegedly hit a teenager with a car Monday, an arrest report said.
According to the affidavit, 20-year-old Anasia McKeldin told police she drove home after hitting a 16-year-old on his bike near the intersection of Market Street and W 20 Avenue.
McKeldin said she had been driving down Market Street and was approaching the intersection when she changed lanes to avoid slowed traffic. She was reportedly driving through the intersection with a green light when the cyclist appeared outside of the crosswalk, the arrest report stated.
She continued driving after striking the minor.
Hours later, McKeldin called dispatch to turn herself in.
The teenager broke a shin bone and faced other minor injuries, police said.
McKeldin was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, no proof of insurance, and driving without drivers license.
If you have information about this incident, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App, formerly the CPD Mobile App.
