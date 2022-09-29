Hit & Run image

UPDATE: A 49-year-old woman is in custody following Saturday's deadly hit and run.

Police said the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division identified Sarah Barrett as the driver responsible for hitting and killing 55-year-old Paul Thompson with a car on Shallowford Road over the weekend. 

Thompson had been pronounced dead on the scene.

Barrett turned herself in to Silverdale Detention Center on warrants obtained by investigators.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police say a man is dead after a hit and run Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Shallowford Road, near Jersey Pike, around 12:30PM.

CPD says officers responded to a call about a man lying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found car parts around the victim and determined he was hit by a vehicle.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous.