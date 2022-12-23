Chattanooga fire officials say a house fire that was started by a separate fire at an unoccupied neighboring home, claimed at least one life on Friday.
The home on Jarnigan Avenue in North Chattanooga was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived at about 6:30am.
The winds helped spread the fire to the home next door, causing a second house fire.
More crews were dispatched to the second fire.
A neighbor alerted the occupant of the second home, and she was able to escape the fire.
However, fire officials say the 68-year-old woman went back inside her burning home to save her bird and didn't make it out.
Fire officials say the woman's body was found as crews searched through the rubble.
The victim's name is not being released until her family has been notified.
CFD officials stress the importance of “Get Out, Stay Out” during a fire and urge citizens to never go back into a burning structure as they can quickly become disoriented and overwhelmed by smoke and heat.
Both homes that caught fire are a total loss.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
