UPDATE: A woman died bringing a child to safety after their car ended up in the river near Ketner's Mill in Whitwell Monday, Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette said.
Officials said they believe the woman worked to get the 10-year-old boy out of the car after it veered off the right side of the roadway and into the water.
The boy was able to swim to safety, but the woman's body was recovered a short time later down the river.
Authorities said they don't know what caused the car to run off the roadway at this time.
No names have been released.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told Local 3 News they are still investigating exactly what happened.
PREVIOUS STORY: Officials in Marion County have confirmed that a single-vehicle crash has resulted in a drowning near Ketner's Mill Monday afternoon.
Local 3 will update you as we learn more.