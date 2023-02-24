UPDATE: A woman in Bradley County is accused of killing her mother and seriously injuring another relative at a home on Christian Drive last month, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.
On January 19, deputies found a man outside the home who had been assaulted. After entering the house, responders found Katrina Haight and her mother, who had died.
Haight was originally charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault but is now charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder in the case with the man. She is also facing a Second Degree Murder charge in the death of her mother in light of her autopsy results, according to the BCSO.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says a death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a home on Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Christian Drive around 11:20am in reference to a domestic disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the home suffering from injuries and they found two women inside the home.
The sheriff office’s says one woman was dead and deputies say the other woman is suspected of assaulting the man who was found outside.
No one has been arrested at this time.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
