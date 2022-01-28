The winter weather in areas of the Tennessee Valley is forcing the closing of some roads on Friday night.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says W Road and Roberts Mill Road are closed until further notice.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office posted the following its official Facebook page:
"The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to please slow down and drive safe . The mountain roads are getting snow covered."
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution as snow accumulates on some roads, creating icy conditions.
In North Georgia, Murray County Public Safety posted the following tweet regarding Highway 52 up Fort Mountain:
From FT. MOUNTAIN ESTATES 🌡25.7° F, ❄ approx 1/2 an inch of snow ❄⚠️ HWY 52 IS 🧊 ICY. ⚠️We strongly advise the public to not travel on Hwy 52 up FT Mountain. pic.twitter.com/k50gqraRiY— Murray County Public Safety (@MurrayCountyPS) January 29, 2022
