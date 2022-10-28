UPDATE: Local 3 News is learning the woman who was shot in the back in Walker County will survive as the search continues for her husband.
Friday was day two of the search for 49-year-old John Robert Wells of Lafayette.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said Wells and his wife showed up to a house unannounced where their kids were staying, and from there things went south.
On Thursday, around 7:00am, Sheriff Wilson said Wells and his wife started arguing.
“For whatever reason that argument escalated and they moved out into the yard. At some point the father shot the mother, his wife in the back,” Wilson said.
Sheriff Wilson said after Wells shot his wife in the back, he said Wells ran into the woods around the Villanow Community in Lafayette.
Wells is a white male who's 5'8 and 170 pounds.
“He grew up in that area. Most of everybody in that area is familiar with the name who knows him. He knows the terrain very well and knows where to hide,” Wilson said.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have been working around the clock since the incident, in hopes of finding Wells.
Sheriff Wilson believes he is still hiding out in the Villanow Community.
“He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with yesterday’s incident. He already had an aggravated assault warrant on file for a separate incident that happened about two weeks ago,” Wilson said.
As for the wife, Wilson said she is going to be okay.
“She is still hospitalized. I understand that she is doing well and she is expected to recover from the gunshot wound,” Wilson said.
Sheriff Wilson said if you see wells do not approach him and call Walker County Dispatch at 911 or 706-375-7810.
