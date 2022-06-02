UPDATE: Whitfield County fire crews work morning house fire in Tunnel Hill
UPDATE: Whitfield Fire crews say the fire is under control at this time.
 
The primary search is clear, however, overhaul operations are ongoing.
 
PREVIOUS STORY: Whitfield County Fire crews are on the scene of a single family structure fire on Townsend Lane in Tunnel Hill.
 
The structure is said to have significant fire involvement at this time.
 
Crews are attempting to perform search operations.
 
 
 

