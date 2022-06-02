featured
UPDATE: Whitfield County fire crews work morning house fire in Tunnel Hill
UPDATE: Whitfield Fire crews say the fire is under control at this time.
The primary search is clear, however, overhaul operations are ongoing.
PREVIOUS STORY: Whitfield County Fire crews are on the scene of a single family structure fire on Townsend Lane in Tunnel Hill.
The structure is said to have significant fire involvement at this time.
Crews are attempting to perform search operations.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Mayor Kelly, others respond after 6 people shot Saturday night in Chattanooga
-
UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found at Watts Bar Lake
-
Two state park pools in Hamilton County will not reopen in 2022
-
Weekend shooting victims were all teens, 15 and under
-
Body of 19-year-old woman found on Watts Bar Lake, TWRA says
-
Some Chattanooga business owners express concerns following weekend shooting
-
Their mom was killed in Uvalde, then their dad died of a heart attack -- now people are donating millions for their family
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-24 East at the Highway 299 overpass
-
Brand-new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday
-
GBI arrests Walker County Deputy on rape charges