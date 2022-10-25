UPDATE: The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says the Warren County wildfire is now 30% contained.
The hope is that the expected storms Tuesday night will help with bringing the fire under control.
Nearly 50 families were evacuated earlier today, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies earlier arrested Robert Vincent Halter, charging him with reckless burning and criminal trespassing in connection to the blaze.
PREVIOUS STORY: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning.
Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8.
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county's fire departments have been brought to bear in an effort to control the blaze.
Departments from five other counties are on hand as well, along with TEMA, Warren Co EMA, Warren Co. EMS. Over 85 firefighters, 30 fire apparatus and several bull dozers are working the fire.
The Tennessee National Guard and 2 Blackhawk helicopters will join in the efforts Tuesday morning to assist with fire control.
Warren County Mayor Terry Bell will be requesting a State of Emergency to obtaining additional resources.