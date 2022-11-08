The race to represent the Peach State in the United States Senate is a dead heat between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former football star Herschel Walker (R).
If neither candidate gets 50% of the vote or more, they will automatically advance to a runoff, scheduled for December 6. Experts expect that to be the outcome on Tuesday.
The race has been getting more and more heated, with both candidates trading constant blows.
Warnock has leaned into reports Walker paid for two ex-girlfriends' abortions, which Walker denies.
Warnock has also denied reports his church executed evictions on low-income tenants.
The race has become the second most expensive race in the country, only behind the senate race in Pennsylvania.
Republicans only need to flip one Democratic seat to take control of the Senate.