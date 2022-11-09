The race to represent the Peach State in the United States Senate will be decided in a runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former football star Herschel Walker (R).
100% is reporting in #GASen, and it looks like we'll be doing this all over again on December 6. pic.twitter.com/G5pncoZpLv— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) November 9, 2022
Both candidates failed to get more than 50% of the vote, which means the race automatically advances to a runoff.
Warnock, the incumbent, came in first with 1,940,909 votes and Walker received 1,906,149 votes.
Independent candidate Chase Oliver placed third with 81,163 votes.
The runoff election is scheduled for December 6.
The race has been very heated, with both candidates trading constant blows.
Warnock has leaned into reports Walker paid for two ex-girlfriends' abortions, which Walker denies.
Warnock has also denied reports his church executed evictions on low-income tenants.
The race has become the second most expensive race in the country, only behind the senate race in Pennsylvania.