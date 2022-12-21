Tommy (TJ) E. Morgan

UPDATE: A wanted felon who managed to crawl through the partition in a Dade County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while handcuffed and steal the vehicle has been captured.

Tommy (TJ) E. Morgan was wanted on several charges when he was arrested December 9.

Morgan was in the vehicle, handcuffed with his hands behind him, but was able to get his hands in front of his body and make his way through the partition in the patrol car.

He took off the the vehicle, and struck another patrol car. Deputies were not able to start chasing him, but found the patrol car abandoned about a mile away.

He escaped on foot, but was captured and is now in custody, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office thanked other law enforcement agencies and the numerous tips from the community.

PREVIOUS STORY:The Dade County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public finding 32-year-old Tommy E. Morgan (TJ). 
The sheriff's office says it has obtained felony warrants on him in regards to an incident involving a stolen Dade County Patrol Car on Friday, Dec. 9th. 
 
He is wanted for the following charges:
  • Escape (Felony) OCGA 16-10-52
  • Motor Vehicle Theft (Felony) OCGA 16-8-2
  • Interference w/ Govt Property (Felony) OCGA 16-7-24
If you know the whereabouts of this subject, please contact your local law enforcement, DCSO (706-657-3233), message the sheriff's Facebook page, or email info@dadesheriff.com. As always, tips can remain confidential.
 

