Tommy (TJ) E. Morgan was wanted on several charges when he was arrested December 9.
Morgan was in the vehicle, handcuffed with his hands behind him, but was able to get his hands in front of his body and make his way through the partition in the patrol car.
He took off the the vehicle, and struck another patrol car. Deputies were not able to start chasing him, but found the patrol car abandoned about a mile away.
He escaped on foot, but was captured and is now in custody, according to a Facebook post from the agency.
The Dade County Sheriff's Office thanked other law enforcement agencies and the numerous tips from the community.
- Escape (Felony) OCGA 16-10-52
- Motor Vehicle Theft (Felony) OCGA 16-8-2
- Interference w/ Govt Property (Felony) OCGA 16-7-24