UPDATE: Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp issued a statement Monday afternoon on the DUI arrest of his policy advisor Walter Davis Lundy.
Wamp said "Having recently learned about Mr. Lundy’s arrest, I am very disappointed in his apparent lack of judgment. Mr. Lundy offered his resignation earlier today, which I accepted. I’m encouraged by the talented team we are building to lead county government into the future and we won’t be slowed by this regrettable distraction.”
PREVIOUS STORY: A man who serves as a policy advisor for current Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp was arrested last week and charged with DUI, according to the Collegedale Police Department.
Thursday night, a Collegedale police officer stopped a vehicle in the 9400 block of Apison Pike Thursday night, Oct. 6 under suspicion of DUI.
The driver was identified as Walter Davis Lundy. He was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.
In an arrest affidavit obtained by Local 3 News, the officer pulled Lundy's Jeep over after following it and smelling marijuana smoke coming from the vehicle.
After searching Lundy's vehicle, 0.7 grams of suspected marijuana was found and a half-filled glass of wine, as well as an open bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. Another glass jar was found that contained 22.3 grams of suspected marijuana, on the rear flor of the Jeep.
After his arrest, Lundy refused to consent to a breath or blood alcohol test.
Lundy was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and given a $1500 bond. His court date has been set for November 30, 2022, in Collegedale.