UPDATE: After 34 years as a fixture in East Ridge, Wally's Restaurant will close their doors for good on Saturday March 18.
Like many businesses, Wally's struggled during the pandemic. The buffet-style restaurant transitioned to a more traditional format, and there were frequent staffing shortages.
In November, Wally's cut back to a lunchtime only schedule, five days a week.
The restaurant was a popular destination particularly for club meetings, which could be held in Wally's large meeting rooms.
The Wally's location on McCallie Avenue will remain open.
East Ridge Wally's owners Glen and Sharon Meadows posted this statement.
"Words cannot express our appreciation for many many years of support from the East Ridge and North Georgia communities. We also want to thank our hundreds of employees throughout the 34 years who worked side by side with us serving our community. Thank you to the ones that remained with us in coming back after the pandemic. A very special thanks to those who will walk out the door with me on our last day."
PREVIOUS STORY: A worker shortage at Wally’s Restaurant in East Ridge has forced the owner to cut back on operation hours.
Longtime Owner Glen Meadows posted a notice on the doors of Wally's announcing that the restaurant new hours would be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
He said it has been a challenge to retain employees.
“I apologize to our customers that we had to take this measure and it is just unprecedented times. I am in a situation that I don't have much of a choice; it's either reduce our hours or lock the doors,” Glen Meadows said.
Meadows only has about 12 employees who are willing to work the short hour shifts throughout the week.
The decline of staff started after there was speculation that the owner of another restaurant was planning to purchase and take over the Wally's Restaurant location in East Ridge.
“Unfortunately, they literally had a couple of guys walk in here and announce that to my staff, that they were here to take over, so to speak. From there the rumors went rampant with folks says 'he's leaving, they are selling out,' and all that kind of stuff,” Meadows said.
Meadows said the deal wasn’t set in stone but he doesn’t fault his former employees for finding work elsewhere.
He was thinking about selling the 34-year-old restaurant because the rapid economic growth that actively happening in East Ridge.
“It is driven by the fact that there is a program where as new businesses are incentivized to come here and develop. I am not begrudging it at all, that folks that get to participate in that, but unfortunately for existing businesses there is no way to participate in that. Expect for your business to be replaced by a new business,” Meadows said.
Meadows will continue to push to keep his doors open, find more employees, and expand their hours after the new year.
“My goal would be to go from here to lunch and maybe expand back to breakfast. Is there ever a day we would pick back up for evening, I don't know I can't tell you that future. It is not in the near future because we have to take what we have now and see what we can do with it,” Meadows said.