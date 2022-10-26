UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) on Wednesday announced plans for a press conference to ask for the public's help in the murder of Dakota Bradshaw.
According to a release from the WCSO, the press conference is being held on Thursday to ask for the public’s assistance in finding a fourth murder suspect.
Investigators say Bradshaw was shot on August 1, while standing in front of a window at his home on E. Peachtree Street in Rossville. He was taken to Erlanger where he was pronounced dead.
The press conference will begin at 11:00am.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The GBI has released information reporting that two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA.
23-year-old Kavon Collier of Huntsville, AL and 23-year-old Eric Dodds of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
On Monday, August 1, 2022, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Freeman contacted the GBI for assistance in investigating Bradshaw’s death.
At 1:17 p.m., Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 417 East Peachtree Street, Rossville, Georgia.
Deputies and officers arrived on scene to find Dakota Bradshaw shot inside his home. Bradshaw was taken to Erlanger Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Witnesses saw a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home of the incident and described a shooter getting into the red truck and speeding away.
On Monday, August 8, 2022, the GBI obtained a murder warrant for Johntae Kavon Collier. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the United States Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team and crime scene specialists, executed a search warrant at 7203 Chatfield Way NW, Huntsville, Alabama, and arrested Collier.
Collier was taken to the Madison County Jail (AL). Collier waived extradition and is now in the Walker County Jail.
On Monday, August 15, 2022, the GBI obtained murder warrants for Eric Dodds. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Dodds was taken into custody by the US Marshal’s Task Force in Huntsville and taken to the Limestone County Jail, awaiting extradition to Walker County, GA.
The GBI and Walker County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department (AL), Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (AL), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Rossville Police Department, and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Two suspects believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting at a home in Rossville earlier this month have been taken into custody.
Sheriff Steve Wilson says the suspects were arrested in Huntsville, Alabama.
We are working to learn more and will have updates during Local 3 News at 4.
PREVIOUS STORY: Walker County deputies are searching for two people considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting at a home in Rossville Monday afternoon.
According to Walker County Sheriff, Steve Wilson, 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw was shot while standing in front of a window inside his home shortly before 2:00 pm Monday. Bradshaw later died at a hospital.
Clyde Henshaw is one of the neighbors who heard the shots and came outside to see what was happening.
"I saw a car whizzing down the road, couldn't tell what model it was, it was going too fast," said Henshaw.
Witnesses tell investigators they saw two suspects get into two vehicles which were parked in the victim's driveway and flee the scene.
Sheriff Wilson says his deputies are searching for a red GMC or Chevrolet pickup, and a dark blue Dodge Challenger or Charger.
One of the suspects spotted shooting at the home is described as a Black male.
Sheriff Wilson says his deputies are working with the Chattanooga Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to track down the two suspects.
If you have any information, tips can be submitted at walkerso.com or by calling Walker County Dispatch at 706-375-7810.