UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office says a man who was missing out of Rossville has been found.
In an updated Facebook post on Wednesday, the WCSO says 45-year-old Jeremiah Whitfield has been located.
No further details were provided.
PREVIOUS STORY: Jeremiah Whitfield, age 45, was last seen on May 21, 2023, at a convenience store on Wilson Rd Rossville, GA.
In a message to Local 3, the family says their "kids are super worried and have been searching everywhere."
If you know the whereabouts of Jeremiah, please get in touch with Detective Andy Cash at 706-670-1298 or acash@walkerso.com.