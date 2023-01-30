The Walker County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Monday evening after three people were found dead.
A press release from the WCSO says the three bodies were found on Monday morning.
The three people are identified as 70-year-old Donald Ray Wallin, 55-year-old Kevin Leroy Walker and 37-year-old Carla Joann Quillen.
The sheriff's office says the three people are suspected of dying from fentanyl overdoses.
If you have any information about this case, please call the anonymous phone number for the Drug Task Force at 706-638-5570 or visit the Walker County Sheriff's Office website to leave an anonymous message.
